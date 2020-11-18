Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protesters mass again despite violence

Protesters also scuffled with yellow-shirted royalist counter-protesters. Bangkok's Erawan Medical Centre said at least 55 people were hurt, with 32 suffering from tear gas and six with gunshot wounds.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:52 IST
Thai protesters mass again despite violence

Thousands of Thai protesters took to the streets of Bangkok on Wednesday despite the worst violence in months of demonstrations the day before, when police fired water cannon and tear gas and at least 55 people were hurt. Youth-led protests since July have become the biggest challenge to the establishment in years with their demands for the ousting of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution and reforms to curb the monarchy's powers.

"We will resist peacefully," Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul told the protest in central Bangkok. "The use of force on people and youths is not acceptable." In parliament, where lawmakers voted on seven options for ways to change the constitution, a proposal that would have opened the way for discussion of the monarchy's role failed to win enough votes for approval.

Two proposals were adopted that would allow for discussion of constitutional change without affecting the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. "We will not touch on that," said Wirat Ratanaset, from the ruling coalition.

The vote was not a surprise. Prayuth's supporters have a majority in the parliament, where the entire upper house Senate was appointed by the junta he led after a 2014 coup until a disputed election last year. Protesters battled their way to the gates of parliament on Tuesday, after police repeatedly used tear gas and water cannon to try to push them back. Protesters also scuffled with yellow-shirted royalist counter-protesters.

Bangkok's Erawan Medical Centre said at least 55 people were hurt, with 32 suffering from tear gas and six with gunshot wounds. Police said they had confirmed two gunshot wounds and were investigating further. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters the government was sorry people were hurt and wanted protests to remain peaceful.

There was no immediate sign of trouble on Wednesday, but protesters brought along the inflatable pool ducks that they have used as shields against police water cannon and tear gas. Police said more than 6,000 people were at the protest.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SA Post Office revises list of mailing service countries

The South African Post Office SAPO has revised the list of countries to which their mailing service is available. The changes were made in response to stricter lockdown rules introduced in some countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues ...

Turkey urges discipline ahead of new COVID-19 curfews

Turkeys government urged tight discipline on Wednesday as the country prepared for new weekend curfews, online schooling and limits on restaurants and cafes that are to begin Friday evening and last through year end to contain the pandemic....

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95 effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days....

Pipavav cuts terminal handling charges for empty containers

APM Terminals Pipavav on Wednesday said it has cut terminal handling charges for empty containers by a quarter to help the exporters, facing container shortage for overseas shipments. The charges have been revised downward from November 16 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020