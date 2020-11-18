Left Menu
Ahmed Patel stable, 'significantly better' than at time of hospitalisation, says daughter

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital weeks after contracting COVID-19, is stable and "significantly better" than at the time of hospitalisation, his daughter said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:24 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital weeks after contracting COVID-19, is stable and "significantly better" than at the time of hospitalisation, his daughter said on Wednesday. In a tweet on Sunday, Ahmed Patel's son Faisal had said, "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment." Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he contracted coronavirus.

In an audio statement posted on Faisal Patel's Twitter account, Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz on Wednesday said, "I spoke to the doctors today, he is significantly better than when he was admitted a few days ago to the ICU in Medanta. He is stable, but of course the treatment is going to take more time." She urged well wishers to keep praying for him and thanked everyone for their wishes for her father. Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, have wished a speedy recovery to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer.

