Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. security adviser O'Brien en route to Vietnam, Philippines

Washington also has concerns about human rights in the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte has been engaged in a war on drugs in which thousands of urban poor have been killed, many in mysterious circumstances. On a visit last year, Pompeo assured the Philippines that Washington would come to its defense if it came under attack in the South China Sea, where Manila has competing claims with China and other countries, including Vietnam.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 03:37 IST
U.S. security adviser O'Brien en route to Vietnam, Philippines

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien is on his way to Vietnam and the Philippines, countries that share U.S. concern over China's increasingly assertive behavior and extensive maritime claims in Asia, the White House said on Wednesday.

Tweets from the White House National Security Council said O'Brien would meet leaders in both countries "to reaffirm the strength of our bilateral relationships and to discuss regional security cooperation." O'Brien's trip follows a visit to Hanoi last month by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. That visit came a week after Vietnam freed a Vietnamese-born U.S. citizen, Michael Nguyen, who had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for "attempting to overthrow the state."

The former Vietnam War foes now have warm relations in spite of U.S. concerns about Hanoi's human rights practices. Washington also has concerns about human rights in the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte has been engaged in a war on drugs in which thousands of urban poor have been killed, many in mysterious circumstances.

On a visit last year, Pompeo assured the Philippines that Washington would come to its defense if it came under attack in the South China Sea, where Manila has competing claims with China and other countries, including Vietnam. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who was defeated in his Nov. 3 re-election bid and is due to hand over power to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, had declared the Asia-Pacific and competition with China a foreign policy priority.

Trump faced criticism from former officials and other commentators for having O'Brien take part in his place in last weekend's virtual East Asia Summit, on the sidelines of which 15 countries, including Vietnam and the Philippines, signed a major China-backed regional trade deal. Trump plans to represent the United States at a virtual Asia-Pacific summit this week in which his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping plans to take part, a U.S. official told Reuters.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Czechs pip Scotland for promotion, Russia hopes end in humiliation

Czech Republic beat neighbours Slovakia 2-0 to pip Scotland for promotion to the top tier of the Nations League on Wednesday while Russias hopes ended with a 5-0 humiliation in Serbia as Hungary went up instead. Wales also qualified, beatin...

Max Levchin's Affirm IPO filing shows revenue surge

Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc disclosed its application for an initial public offering IPO on Wednesday, lining up for another high-profile Silicon Valley stock market debut after DoorDash and Airbnb filed to float their shares earlie...

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales

Former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Peng...

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

Britain has announced the biggest investment in its military since the end of the Cold War, despite the coronavirus crisis pummelling the economy, as the government seeks to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage.Prime Minister Bori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020