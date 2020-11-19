US House passes resolution condemning China's 'human rights abuses' in Hong Kong

The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a resolution condemning China's "human rights abuses" and undermining of fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong. Passed by a voice vote, the resolution condemns acts by the Chinese government and alleged they violate fundamental rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents as well as undermine their high degree of autonomy.

"Today, the House sent a strong message with the passage of resolutions calling for the end of China's human rights abuses. The House on a bipartisan basis will always fight for freedom of religion & culture in Tibet and for the rule of law in Hong Kong," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. The resolution, among other things, also advises the United States to coordinate with allies to respond to developments in Hong Kong, including by providing Hong Kong residents who face well-founded fears of persecution an opportunity to emigrate from from the region.

Asserting that such Chinese actions undermine its credibility within the international community, the resolution urges Beijing and the Hong Kong Government to refrain from implementation of this law or taking any action that abridges or curtails, in whole or in part, the rights of Hong Kong residents as established by the Joint Declaration and Basic Law. The resolution urges the President, the Secretary of State, and the Secretary of the Treasury to coordinate with allies and partners to respond to developments in Hong Kong, including by appointing a United Nations Special Envoy for Hong Kong and expanding the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur to improve monitoring and reporting on Chinese policies in Hong Kong.

"The Chinese government must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations," said Congressman Chris Pappas. "This bipartisan resolution sends an important message: the United States opposes China's persistent human rights abuses, stands with those who are persecuted, and will hold China accountable for actions that undermine fundamental rights and freedoms," he said.

Congressman Bill Pascrell said that the people of Hong Kong are crying out for the rights of human dignity and freedom that are only guaranteed under democracy. "Their bravery has inspired the world and their voices can never be silenced," said Pascrell, a harsh critic of China's humanitarian crimes.

"The cowardly silence of Donald Trump and his chief diplomat Mike Pompeo to the Chinese Communist Party’s atrocities were a betrayal of American democratic values. But the people of the United States will always stand for freedom. And today, once again, the people’s House stands unequivocally with the people of Hong Kong," he said. China denies curbing rights and freedoms in Hong Kong. Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have moved swiftly to stifle dissent after anti-government protests flared in June last year and plunged the city into crisis.