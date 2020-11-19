Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar assembly
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the state assembly, according to a communication issued by the Raj Bhavan. Manjhi, a multiple-term MLA and founding president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, was administered oath of office by Governor Fagu Chauhan. "He has been appointed for the period November 23-24, 2020, until a new Speaker is elected," said the communication.PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:43 IST
"He has been appointed for the period November 23-24, 2020, until a new Speaker is elected," said the communication. A five-day inaugural session of the newly constituted assembly is scheduled to commence on November 23.
