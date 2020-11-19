Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Five Eyes' alliance urges China to end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course. "We urge the Chinese central authorities to re-consider their actions against Hong Kong’s elected legislature and immediately reinstate the Legislative Council members," foreign ministers from Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:22 IST
'Five Eyes' alliance urges China to end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.

"We urge the Chinese central authorities to re-consider their actions against Hong Kong’s elected legislature and immediately reinstate the Legislative Council members," foreign ministers from Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States said in a statement. It brought an angry response from Beijing.

If the Five Eyes alliance dared harm China's sovereignty, security or development interests, they should be careful not to "get their eyes poked out", foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news conference in Beijing on Thursday. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said earlier any attempt by foreign states to threaten or pressure Beijing to make concessions was "doomed to fail".

Hong Kong expelled four opposition members from its legislature last week after Beijing gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent. The move triggered mass resignations by Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers. It also raised further alarm in the West about the level of Hong Kong's autonomy, promised under a "one country, two systems" formula when Britain ended its colonial rule and handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

"China’s action is a clear breach of its international obligations under the legally binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration," the five English-speaking allies which have an agreement to share intelligence and techniques for gathering it, said. Britain now considers China has broken the Joint Declaration three times, including with national security legislation for Hong Kong introduced this year.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials over the crackdown and has warned of further steps. China denies curbing rights and freedoms in the global financial hub but authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have moved swiftly to stifle dissent after anti-government protests flared in June last year and plunged the city into crisis.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Migsun Group records path-breaking sales of 200 crores in festive season

New Delhi India, November 19 ANINewsVoir Migsun Group, a leading real estate firm in Delhi-NCR, has announced that it clocked sales of Rs 200 crore between October 1, 2020, and November 12, 2020. The Group has been doing well even during th...

Shiv Sena, NCP trying to destroy Cong in Maha: BJP's Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday accused the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP of trying to destroy their ally Congress in the state by ignoring its demands. The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council was here to camp...

London stocks fall as Brexit, virus concerns weigh

London stocks fell on Thursday as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip index slipped ...

Korea B2B Market Place GobizKOREA, Up to 90% Discount Promotion is on going Now

Event will be held for two weeks Nov. 16-29, 2020 SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global B2B marketplace GobizKOREA is to hold GobizWEEK promotion for 2 weeks to celebrate the end of 2020. GobizKorea is an online B2B market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020