UK PM Johnson says he is ending era of cutting defence budget

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was ending the era of cutting defence spending to better address a more perilous international situation than Britain has faced since the Cold War.

"The era of cutting our defence budget must end and it ends now," he told parliament, as he presented plans for greater military spending.

"Our national security in 20 years' time will depend on decisions we take today ... the international situation is now more perilous and intensively competitive than at any time since the Cold War."