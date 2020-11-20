Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump gains ground among Indian-Americans, Asian Pacific Americans: campaign officials

Indian-Americans supported Donald Trump in large numbers in the US election, especially in the battleground states than they did four years ago, the president's supporters have said, with his party claiming that the Democrats have lost ground to the Republicans when it comes to Asian Pacific Americans.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:31 IST
Trump gains ground among Indian-Americans, Asian Pacific Americans: campaign officials

Indian-Americans supported Donald Trump in large numbers in the US election, especially in the battleground states than they did four years ago, the president's supporters have said, with his party claiming that the Democrats have lost ground to the Republicans when it comes to Asian Pacific Americans. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Republican Party said that Asian Pacific Americans (APA) came out strong in support of Trump while the Democrats lost support amongst the key demographic.

"Indian Americans delivered for President Trump," said Al Mason from Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, who along with his team had worked among Indian-Americans in the battleground states. Indian-Americans, traditional Democratic constituents turned up for President Trump and made a difference in wins in the battleground states such as Texas, Florida and perhaps in North Carolina and narrowed the margins in Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

"Four More Years" video launched during the Republican National Convention was a key part of the campaign, Mason said. Exit polls from 2016 compared with 2020 gave President Trump a five-point jump while the Democrats lost four points of Asian Pacific American support.

"A Republican shift is happening in the Asian Pacific American community and 2020 proved it. Prior to the pandemic, Asian Pacific Americans were at the height of starting and running new businesses, received the largest tax cuts in history, and saw increased access to education choice," said Kara Caldwell, deputy director of Media Affairs, APA at the Republican Party. Asian Pacific Americans have been hit hard by Democrat, anti-business policies and clearly cast their votes to keep the American dream alive and well on Election Day, Caldwell said.

According to Asian Pacific American surveys, President-elect Joe Biden lost 21 percentage points compared to Hillary Clinton. In 2016, Hillary won APA voters by a margin of plus 43 points, while in 2020 Biden only held a 24-point lead amongst APA voters, the Republicans said asserting that Asian Pacific Americans know that it is Republicans who share their same priorities and principles and are willing to fight for them.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra; Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musi...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...

Brexit trade negotiations suspended because of COVID-19 case

As if the Brexit trade negotiations were not tortuous enough, the coronavirus added a twist at a crucial stage on Thursday when top-level talks had to be suspended because an EU negotiator tested positive for COVID-19. It added uncertainty ...

Rugby-Pumas look for improvement in Wallabies test

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma believes his players played to the best of their abilities in their breakthrough win over New Zealand last weekend but will still be looking for improvement against Australia in Newcastle on Saturday. The Pumas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020