Mamata, Governor greet people on the occasion of Chhath Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the Chhath Puja. "Heartiest greetings to the people of Bengal, India and all over the world on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. May Lord Surya fulfill all your wishes," she tweeted.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the Chhath Puja and wished them peace, health and prosperity. "Warmest greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Maha Parv ChhathPuja. May positivity of Chhath Puja spread in our life and fill it with good health, peace, prosperity and happiness as also well being of all. Let purest thoughts guide all our actions," Dhankhar tweeted.

Chhath, an ancient Hindu Vedic festival, is mostly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. People during the festival fast, bathe in the rivers and offer prayers to thank Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes.