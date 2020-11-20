Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. NATION DEL19 PM-BHUTAN-RUPAY Modi, Bhutanese PM jointly launch RuPay card Phase-II New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Friday launched RuPay card Phase-II that will allow Bhutanese card holders to access the RuPay network in India.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 90-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 90-lakh mark on Friday with 45,882 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL24 DL-VIRUS-JAIN Gradually reduction in new cases, positivity rate points at decreasing COVID spread in Delhi: Jain New Delhi: The gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is a "clear indicator" that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

DEL23 JK-POLLS-DISCONTENT Confined to hotels and unable to campaign freely, JK poll candidates ask for level playing field Srinagar: Murmurs of discontent from candidates rather than speeches can be heard ahead of local body elections in Kashmir with most parties in the fray claiming their leaders are confined to distant hotels in the guise of security and are unable to campaign freely because of the many restrictions imposed on them. By Sheikh Suhail DEL18 UP-LD ACCIDENT 14 people, including seven children, dead as car collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh district Lucknow/Pratapgarh: Fourteen people, including seven children, died when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway, around 70 km from Pratapgarh district headquarters, an official said on Friday. DEL12 SONIA-SHIFT Sonia Gandhi advised to briefly shift out of Delhi in view of her chronic chest infection: Sources New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been advised to shift out of Delhi for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution in the national capital in view of her chronic chest infection, party sources said on Friday.

CAL1 OD-ASSEMBLY Winter session of Odisha assembly begins, CM joins through video link Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha assembly began on Friday amid strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, and was adjourned for half-a-day after obituary references to former members, and frontline worker who lost their lives fighting the pandemic. DES4 DL-LD COLD Delhi records coldest November morning in 14 years New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in the month of November in 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

MDS4 KA-COW-SLAUGHTER-BAN Cow slaughter ban will be a reality in Karnataka soon: BJP leader C T Ravi Bengaluru: Cow slaughter ban would be a reality in Karnataka in the near future, the BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Friday. LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-CBI-MANEKA HC seeks CBI stand on Maneka's plea against order for probe in graft case against her New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought the CBI response on BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's plea challenging a trial court order rejecting its closure report in a graft case against her and two others and directing further investigation in the matter.

FOREIGN FGN15 US-BIDEN-CHINA China will have to play by rules; US to rejoin WHO: Biden Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he wants to make sure that China plays by the rules and announced that his administration will rejoin the World Health Organisation. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-ELECTION-LD GEORGIA Biden wins Republican stronghold Georgia Washington: President-elect Joe Biden has won the Republican stronghold of Georgia, a top state official said after a manual recount, becoming the first Democrat to have won the key battleground state since 1992. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 US-ELECTION-TRUMP Trump campaign steps up efforts to challenge presidential election results Washington: The embattled Trump campaign has stepped up efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, making unverified claims that there was massive voters’ fraud and electoral malpractice. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 UK-BOOKER-LD WINNER Douglas Stuart's 'Shuggie Bain' wins 2020 Booker Prize, Indian-origin Avni Doshi misses out London: New York-based Scottish writer Douglas Stuart has won the prestigious 50,000-pound Booker Prize for his autobiographical debut novel 'Shuggie Bain', a coming of age tale of love and alcoholism set in 1980s Glasgow and "destined to be a classic", beating Indian-origin author Avni Doshi's 'Burnt Sugar'. By Aditi Khanna PTI IJT.