BJP to hold protest against Maharashtra govt for refusing exemption on power bills

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that it will hold a state-wide protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday, November 23, for refusing to provide exemption on the electricity bills, that state had announced earlier. In a public notice, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil appealed to the people to participate in the demonstration against the government in large numbers.

The party also said that it will burn the pyre (Holi) of the electricity bills to demonstrate the protest. "During the lockdown, the citizens of the state received huge electricity bills. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had announced to give concessions in this regard. But now the government has made it clear that there will be no relief for the electricity bills and the citizens will have to pay it. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on the other hand is trying to forcefully recover electricity bills. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has betrayed the people," BJP said. (ANI)