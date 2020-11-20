Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to hold protest against Maharashtra govt for refusing exemption on power bills

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that it will hold a state-wide protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday, November 23, for refusing to provide exemption on the electricity bills, that state had announced earlier.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:50 IST
BJP to hold protest against Maharashtra govt for refusing exemption on power bills
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that it will hold a state-wide protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday, November 23, for refusing to provide exemption on the electricity bills, that state had announced earlier. In a public notice, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil appealed to the people to participate in the demonstration against the government in large numbers.

The party also said that it will burn the pyre (Holi) of the electricity bills to demonstrate the protest. "During the lockdown, the citizens of the state received huge electricity bills. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had announced to give concessions in this regard. But now the government has made it clear that there will be no relief for the electricity bills and the citizens will have to pay it. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on the other hand is trying to forcefully recover electricity bills. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has betrayed the people," BJP said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

‘Rajasthan to run 200 rural water supply systems on solar power’

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited has approved a proposal to equip stand-alone mini-drinking water supply systems to 200 villages with solar power. The decision is in accordance with the Rajasthan Solar Energy Po...

KTM launches KTM 250 Adventure bike

Premium motorcycle brand KTM, part of the Bajaj Auto group, on Friday launched KTM 250 Adventure model priced at Rs 2,48,256 ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings of the KTM 250 Adventure have commenced at KTM showrooms across the country from Friday...

Record COVID infections in Germany up pressure for stricter measures

Germany reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, upping the pressure on leaders of the countrys 16 federal states to implement stricter restrictions favoured by Chancellor Angela Merkel to tame a second wave before Chris...

WRAPUP 2-Trump to meet Michigan lawmakers as he seeks to overturn defeat

President Donald Trump will meet with Republican leaders from Michigan at the White House on Friday as his campaign pursues an increasingly desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result following a series of courtroom defeats. The Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020