Sonia greets people on Chhath Puja, urges worshippers to take precautions against COVID-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has greeted people on the occasion of Chhath Puja and urged those fasting and their family members to take precautions against the novel coronavirus. She said the sun is worshipped in different forms in many ancient cultures of the world and the tradition of worshipping it in India has been there since ancient times.

Chhath Puja is organised on a large scale in many places, including in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, she said, adding that it also gives the message of cleanliness, brotherhood and dignity of life. "Worshipping the rising sun after its worship at sunset is one such example of our supreme faith and glorious tradition that brings out the wonderful culture of India," she said in her message.

Gandhi also urged people to take due precautions against COVID-19 in such times..