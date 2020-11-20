Left Menu
Rahul speaks to Mayawati to condole death of her father

His sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences in a tweet, saying she was praying for the family to bear the loss. Prabhu Dayal, 95, died here on Thursday after ailing for a while.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to BSP chief Mayawati on phone to express his condolences over the death of her father Prabhu Dayal. Sources said the former Congress chief talked to Mayawati late Thursday. His sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences in a tweet, saying she was praying for the family to bear the loss. Prabhu Dayal, 95, died here on Thursday after ailing for a while.

