Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad civic polls: Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena announces support to BJP

The decision to pull out of the contest and support BJP was taken in the larger interests of Telangana and Hyderabad, a Jana Sena release quoted Kalyan as saying. Observing that Hyderabad was a city of international character, he told reporters thatthe leadership in the city needs to have a broader outlook.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:03 IST
Hyderabad civic polls: Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena announces support to BJP

In a shot in the arm for BJP, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced his party's support to it for the coming polls to the city civic body. Kalyan, who has good following especially the youth, said his party candidates who have already filed nomination for the December 1 polls would withdraw from the contest.

Younger brother of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Kalyan announced the decision after Union Minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha's National President K Laxman held talks with him here. The decision to pull out of the contest and support BJP was taken in the larger interests of Telangana and Hyderabad, a Jana Sena release quoted Kalyan as saying.

Observing that Hyderabad was a city of international character, he told reporters thatthe leadership in the city needs to have a broader outlook. It can emerge as a global city under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has such a broader outlook, he said.

Kalyan's Jana Sena already has an understanding with the BJP in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Laxman thanked Kalyan for acceding to their request with "a large-heartedness" to join forces with BJP in heralding a change in Hyderabad and to realise people's dreams.

The ruling TRS won the last elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation held in 2016..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 37,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 699 deaths

Italy has registered 37,242 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 36,176 the day before. The ministry also reported 699 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 653 on Thursday.There were 238...

Ready to defeat terrorism coming from sea, says Indian Navy after PM praise for security forces

By Ajit K Dubey After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised security forces for thwarting possible terrorist attacks on 2611 anniversary, the Indian Navy on Friday said the force is fully prepared to defeat terrorism emanating from sea.India...

Sterling set for third week of gains on Brexit trade deal hopes

Sterling was on course for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar on Friday, driven by renewed hopes that Britain and the European Union will reach a trade deal.Britain left the EU in January and is in talks with the bloc on...

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'silent' on security forces killing four terrorists in J-K's Nagrota

Even as security forces achieved a major success ahead of next months District Development Council council elections in Jammu and Kashmir by killing four heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan- based Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM near Nagrota, leaders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020