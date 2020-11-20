Tourism core of Himachal's economy, has been badly affected due to COVID-19: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said tourism, the core of the state's economy, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to people to take necessary precautions against the virus till a vaccine is available. The chief minister was addressing a gathering at Nagrota Bagwan after inaugurating 14 development projects and laying the foundation of 25 initiatives for the Nagrota Bagwan assembly constituency. The cumulative cost of all these projects is Rs 231 crore. "Tourism is the core sector of Himachal's economy and it has been badly affected due to COVID-19 during the last nine months," he said and appealed to people not to lower their guard against the virus.

He asked the people to take all necessary precautions while at public places and during social functions and celebrations. Thakur said the work culture in the state has improved since his government assumed office. "My government believes in work only and I hope we will get re-elected in the next assembly elections two years later," he said.

Thakur said the strong and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave India a chance to emerge as a leader in the world. He said the recent victory of the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections was only because of the dynamic leadership of Modi. Thakur said that works worth Rs 365 crore under the public works department and projects worth Rs 150 crore under the Jal Shakti Mission were being executed in the Nagrota Bagwan constituency.

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and Industries Minister Bikram Singh were among those present at the event..