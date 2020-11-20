Left Menu
Conducting DDC polls Modi govt's big achievement: J&K BJP leader

Kaul, who was flanked by Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Manhas and former ministers Sham Lal Sharma and Abdul Gani Kohli, held a series of public meetings in Rajouri, Poonch and Nowshera town. Kaul said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "first" that has "truly worked" for the empowerment of the common people in India, as he pointed out to the "major step" of holding block development council elections earlier and the DDC polls now.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:42 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP launched the campaign for the district development council elections in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Friday, with party general secretary Ashok Kaul saying conducting the polls was a big achievement of the Modi government. Kaul, who was flanked by Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Manhas and former ministers Sham Lal Sharma and Abdul Gani Kohli, held a series of public meetings in Rajouri, Poonch and Nowshera town.

Kaul said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "first" that has "truly worked" for the empowerment of the common people in India, as he pointed out to the "major step" of holding block development council elections earlier and the DDC polls now. The general secretary said candidates fielded by the BJP were all connected to their roots in their respective constituencies, adding that it would prove to be an edge in the development process.

Shamsher Singh Manhas said that earlier governments in Jammu and Kashmir were mainly represented by the constituents of the Gupkar alliance, alleging that those parties "never really worked" for the needy and "utterly failed" in providing governance to the masses. Instead, he claimed, parties like the NC, Congress and the PDP were "only catering" to the interests of their families.

Sham Lal Sharma focused on the benefits of the DDC elections to the common masses and appealed to the local leaders to work together to ensure win of the BJP candidates. PTI AB HMB.

