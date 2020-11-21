BJP exudes confidence ahead of local body polls in Kerala

Ahead of local body polls in Kerala, BJP State in-charge and National Executive Member, CP Radhakrishnan expressed confidence in BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections saying people are looking for efficient administration. "We are well prepared for the local body polls in Kerala. People are looking for efficient administration. BJP will be victorious in the upcoming elections," CP Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

"We are well prepared and people have seen LDF and UDF for a long time. People are looking for an alternative efficient administration that will take care of the governance of people. So we feel the dynamic change is coming in the thinking of the people. So BJP will be the most victorious in the local body election," he said. While slamming the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), Radhakrishnan said that BJP raised its voice in Kerala without any "fear" of CPIM.

"It's BJP who raised its voice in Kerala without any fear about CPIM. We are continuing that. This red party becomes a yellow coin party that has been taken to the local corner of Kerala by BJP," Radhakrishnan said. Further slamming the party, he said, "BJP is always against the smuggling. BJP is always against counterfeit notes. BJP is always against foreign-sponsored terrorism. These are the things we never make any compromise. Everybody is thinking the force behind is CPIM. Not only me, entire Kerala thinks." (ANI)