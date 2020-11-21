Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi flays UP government over rising deaths from illicit liquor consumption

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that deaths due to consumption of "poisonous liquor" in the state were on a rise and the government was unable to handle the problem.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:41 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that deaths due to consumption of "poisonous liquor" in the state were on a rise and the government was unable to handle the problem. "Several deaths due to poisonous liquor have taken place in UP in Lucknow, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura and Prayagraj. There were also deaths in Agra, Baghpat and Meerut. Why has the government failed to take action against the poisonous liquor mafia, apart from some pretentious steps? Who is responsible?" Vadra tweeted, along with an image of newspaper articles about the incidents.

In the last couple of days, it was claimed that atleast 10 people have died due to consumption of illicit liquor. As many as six people died on Friday after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar areas of Hapur. While families of the deceased claimed that the deaths were due to the liquor, the UP Police have dismissed them.

In a separate incident on the same day, four people died and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village under Phulpur police station jurisdiction in Prayagraj, District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said. In both the cases, samples of liquor have been sent for testing. (ANI)

