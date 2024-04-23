BJP's Meerut candidate Arun Govil gets Ramayana co-star Dipika Topiwala's support in roadshow

BJP leader and candidate from Meerut Lok Sabha, Arun Govil and his 'Ramayana' co-star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (who played the role of Sita) held a massive roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Tuesday as part of the BJP's ongoing election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Govil had essayed the role of Lord Ram in the popular Television series. Addressing the crowd, the 'Ramayana' actress urged the people to vote for Arun Govil.

"Lord Ram has come to serve the country and we are supporting him. I urge the people to vote for Arun Govil. Vote for Arun Govil and make him win by majority. He will surely win, but make him win by majority," Topiwala said. In a post on X, Arun Govil said, "Voting has begun in the country. Along with it, the discussion has also begun as to what will happen with our one vote? History is a witness that with just one vote, very big changes have either happened or have been prevented from happening."

"It has happened many times that a candidate could win by just one vote, but the mother tongue of America became English, monarchy ended in France, and these big changes happened by just one vote. Hence, the day of voting is not a holiday but a day for nation-building," the post further reads. Meerut, which is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, is set to go on polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

The Meerut Lok Sabha seat is likely to see a triangular contest among the BJP, the opposition INDIA bloc, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP is relying on Arun Govil's popularity as the actor who portrayed Ram in the immensely popular "Ramayana" series, as well as his status as a local resident, for their campaign strategy.

In the 2019 General elections, Rajendra Agarwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory with 586,184 votes, surpassing Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Similarly, in the 2014 elections, Rajendra Agarwal secured victory with 532,981 votes, defeating BSP candidate Mohammad Shahid Akhlak. (ANI)

