PM Modi to attend centennial foundation day celebration of Lucknow University on Nov 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Centennial Foundation Day celebration of the University of Lucknow and release a special commemorative postal stamp on the occasion via video conferencing on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Centennial Foundation Day celebration of the University of Lucknow and release a special commemorative postal stamp on the occasion via video conferencing on Wednesday. The Lucknow University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its centennial (100th) year. Modi will attend the celebration of Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow on November 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm via video conferencing, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister will unveil the university's centennial commemorative coin on the occasion, it said. He will also release a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion..

