Veteran actress Vijayashanti likely to join BJP soon

Senior Congress leader and actress Vijayashanti is likely to join the BJP soon, sources close to her said on Monday. The former MP was not active in Congress partys activities and programmes in the state for the past few months. Once it happens, Vijayashanti would be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:30 IST
Senior Congress leader and actress Vijayashanti is likely to join the BJP soon, sources close to her said on Monday. The former MP was not active in Congress partys activities and programmes in the state for the past few months.

Once it happens, Vijayashanti would be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu. Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP. Her entry into BJP, a sort of homecoming, will give a shot in the arm to the saffron party which is going all out to capture the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the elections to be held on December 1.

Vijayashanti, who began her political career with BJP, joined TRS Party and switched loyalties to Congress in 2014 before formationof Telangana state. She was not happy with the treatment she is being given in the Congress party. She may soon leave for the national capital and join BJP in the presence of senior leaders such as Amit Shah, the sources told PTI.

Talking to reporters during GHMC poll campaign, BJPs national vice-president D K Aruna said Vijayashanti will soon join the party and many more leaders were in queue..

