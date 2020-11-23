Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panipat SP, two other cops booked for abetting suicide of ex-councillor

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava told PTI over the phone that the case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC on a complaint given by former Panipat councillor Harish Sharma’s daughter.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:24 IST
Panipat SP, two other cops booked for abetting suicide of ex-councillor

The Haryana Police has booked Panipat SP Manisha Choudhary and two other cops for allegedly abetting the suicide of a former municipal councillor, an official said on Monday. The two other police officials against whom the case has been registered include a sub-inspector. Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava told PTI over the phone that the case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC on a complaint given by former Panipat councillor Harish Sharma’s daughter. She alleged in the complaint that her father was harassed by the SP and the two other police officials, the DGP said. Police said an FIR was also registered under Sections 34 of the IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Model Town police station of Panipat.

Harish Sharma had jumped into a canal on Thursday after being allegedly harassed by police in connection with a case, his family had said. His family had later told reporters that Sharma was upset after a police case was registered against him, his councillor daughter and eight others.

Police had booked them for some violations in selling firecrackers on Diwali night and allegedly misbehaving with cops. Harish Sharma's body was brought out from the canal on Sunday. His relatives and local residents had placed the body on the NH-44 and had refused to cremate him until a case was lodged against the SP and the two other police officials.

Earlier, a three-member committee headed by ADGP Sandeep Khirwar was formed on the directions of state Home Minister Anil Vij to probe the incident. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had hit out at the Haryana government over the incident, saying Sharma was "forced to take the extreme step due to the alleged harassment by the state authorities".

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No time to waste, as Yemen inches towards famine: UNICEF

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, also appealed to the international community to step up and provide urgently needed funds for aid programmes. There is no time to waste. Children in Yemen need peace. An end to this brutal con...

Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew from Tuesday in four districts to fight coronavirus: Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew from Tuesday in four districts to fight coronavirus Minister Suresh Bhardwaj....

Web series row: MP police books two Netflix officials

An FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday against two executives of OTT platform Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series A Suitable Boy which showed kissing scenes purportedly on the campus of a tem...

Smelling blood, Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including XiaomiOppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves to seize market share from their giant rival, after stepped-up U.S. sanctions hobbled Huaweis supply chains, industry insiders say. Last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020