Panipat SP, two other cops booked for abetting suicide of ex-councillor

The Haryana Police has booked Panipat SP Manisha Choudhary and two other cops for allegedly abetting the suicide of a former municipal councillor, an official said on Monday. The two other police officials against whom the case has been registered include a sub-inspector. Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava told PTI over the phone that the case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC on a complaint given by former Panipat councillor Harish Sharma’s daughter. She alleged in the complaint that her father was harassed by the SP and the two other police officials, the DGP said. Police said an FIR was also registered under Sections 34 of the IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Model Town police station of Panipat.

Harish Sharma had jumped into a canal on Thursday after being allegedly harassed by police in connection with a case, his family had said. His family had later told reporters that Sharma was upset after a police case was registered against him, his councillor daughter and eight others.

Police had booked them for some violations in selling firecrackers on Diwali night and allegedly misbehaving with cops. Harish Sharma's body was brought out from the canal on Sunday. His relatives and local residents had placed the body on the NH-44 and had refused to cremate him until a case was lodged against the SP and the two other police officials.

Earlier, a three-member committee headed by ADGP Sandeep Khirwar was formed on the directions of state Home Minister Anil Vij to probe the incident. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had hit out at the Haryana government over the incident, saying Sharma was "forced to take the extreme step due to the alleged harassment by the state authorities".