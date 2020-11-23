Left Menu
Gogoi a popular leader, veteran administrator: PM Modi

Expressing his anguish at the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described him as a popular leader and veteran administrator who had years of political experience in Assam as well as at the Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:32 IST
Expressing his anguish at the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described him as a popular leader and veteran administrator who had years of political experience in Assam as well as at the Centre. Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said

He was 84 and is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, a Lok Sabha MP from Congress. Modi tweeted, "Sri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti." PTI KR BJBJ

