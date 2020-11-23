Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to form next govt in Punjab, claims Chugh

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday hit back at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for calling his party a “non-entity” in Punjab and said they will form the next government in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:03 IST
BJP to form next govt in Punjab, claims Chugh

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday hit back at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for calling his party a “non-entity” in Punjab and said they will form the next government in the state. Amarinder on Saturday had dismissed the BJP as a “non-entity” and had said that it would not be able to win a single seat without an alliance partner in the 2022 assembly polls. Slamming Amarinder Singh, Chugh said a “childish” statement coming from a senior Congress leader clearly demonstrates how he is “cut off” from the ground realities.

In a statement, Chugh said the BJP will form the next government in Punjab. "Even in 1992 when the party contested the Vidhan Sabha elections all by itself, it had captured six seats with 16 per cent vote share. The party has come a long way from there and has strengthened its presence in the state,” he claimed. Two months ago, the Shiromani Akali Dal, an old ally of the BJP, had quit the NDA over the Centre's farm laws.

As per the seat-sharing formula which existed when the BJP and the SAD were allies, the saffron party used to field its candidates on three of the 13 parliamentary seats and 23 of 117 assembly seats in Punjab. The rest were kept for the SAD. The BJP national general secretary also flayed the Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab for “not fulfilling” any of its promises be it drugs or unemployment. Chugh accused the ruling Congress of having failed to take any action in cases involving the desecration of religious texts.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drive-ins let Dutch kids have socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas

Coronavirus is changing the face of end-of-year childrens festivities in the Netherlands, with drive-ins being used to give kids a socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas Sinterklaas and his helpers. Its a nice alternative, so that we ...

Soccer-Time for Neymar and Mbappe to step up for injury-hit PSG

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will need to rediscover their Champions League scoring touch when an injury-hit Paris St Germain take on RB Leipzig in Group H on Tuesday.Both strikers have just resumed playing after injury layoffs but Neymar has n...

WHO welcomes news on AstraZeneca vaccine, awaits trial data

The news on Astrazenecas COVID-19 vaccine results is encouraging and we look forward to seeing the data as we do with other promising results of recent weeks, the World Health Organizations chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday....

Himachal schools, colleges shut till Dec 31; night curfew in 4 districts

The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and clamped a night curfew in four districts as the state fights a spurt in coronavirus cases. The night curfew will be in place from Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020