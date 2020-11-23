Gogoi devoted his life to bring people, communities of Assam together: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and described him as a "great and wise teacher" who devoted his life to bring people and communities of Assam together. Gogoi was a true Congress leader and will miss him, Gandhi said.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply," he tweeted. "I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav and the family," Gandhi said.

Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. He was 84. Gandhi, who is currently in Goa with his mother Sonia Gandhi, may visit Assam on Tuesday to pay his last respects to Gogoi, sources said.

A host of other Congress leaders also condoled Gogoi's demise, with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad saying he was a capable administrator and a strong pillar of the Congress in Assam. "Deeply saddened on the demise of veteran Congress leader Sh Tarun Gogoi. He was CM of Assam thrice and Lok Sabha member for 6 terms. A soft spoken person and a capable administrator he was a strong pillar of Congress in Assam and devoted his whole life in the service of people. RIP," he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed Gogoi as the one who rescued Assam from bankruptcy and transformed the state during his 15 years as chief minister. "Tarun Gogoi who rescued Assam from bankruptcy in 2001 and transformed the state during the 15 years he was CM, is sadly no more. He was a wonderful man, full of energy and ideas till the very last. I have many fond memories of working closely with him. He will be missed," Ramesh tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Tarun Gogoi ji was the popular voice of Assam. A hard working Congress leader who devoted his entire life in serving the people of Assam and establishing love among them. My humble tributes. My condolences to Gaurav Gogoi and his family." Gogoi is survived by his wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, who is a Lok Sabha member. Gogoi, a three-time chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2016, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 5.34 pm, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The veteran Congress leader was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.