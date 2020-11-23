Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision not to implement Kerala ordinance shows CPI(M) responsive to people's issues: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said the decision of the LDF government in Kerala not to implement a controversial ordinance that sought to give more teeth to police to crackdown on abusive social media posts shows that the party is a vibrant, democratic entity, responsive to the issues raised by people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:22 IST
Decision not to implement Kerala ordinance shows CPI(M) responsive to people's issues: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said the decision of the LDF government in Kerala not to implement a controversial ordinance that sought to give more teeth to police to crackdown on abusive social media posts shows that the party is a vibrant, democratic entity, responsive to the issues raised by people. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement on Monday, said the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance will no longer be implemented. He said a detailed discussion will be held in the Assembly on it after which the next course of action will be decided, duly considering the opinions coming up from all quarters.

"This is an issue on which there has been genuine widespread criticism and as a party, we have taken that into account. The statement from the Kerala chief minister that the ordinance will not be implemented shows that we are a vibrant, democratic party which is open to suggestions. This is the reason why the LDF will be re-elected in the state. "We have been a party which had opposed section 66A of the IT Act. This has been our consistent position as a party. That is why, in line with this, I had announced that the ordinance will be reconsidered. After this, the procedure for the ordinance to be withdrawn is something that the Kerala government has to answer," Yechury said.

The Kerala cabinet had decided last month to give more teeth to the Police Act by recommending the addition of section 118-A. It stipulates a jail term of up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both for those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media. The Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government defended the move, saying it was intended to reduce cyber crimes against women.

Earlier, talking to PTI, Yechury had clearly indicated that the central leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has given clear instructions to its Kerala unit to scrap the ordinance. "The ordinance will be reconsidered," he told PTI in the morning.

Asked if "reconsidered" could mean toning down the ordinance, he indicated that it means the ordinance will be scrapped. The LDF government is likely to let the ordinance lapse, sources in both the CPI(M) and the CPI said.

The central leadership of the CPI(M), at odds with the decision, has been exerting pressure on the state leadership to let the ordinance lapse. CPI general secretary D Raja said he was uncomfortable with the ordinance and the party had expressed its opinion on it to the state leadership.

"We had told our state unit that the ordinance cannot go forward. The CM's announcement has made it very clear. Now the future course of action will be decided by the state government," he said..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico denies deal made to nab capo in return for ex-defense minister

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday denied that Mexico had agreed to capture a cartel leader for the United States in order to secure the return of ex-defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos from U.S. custody.Reuters report...

Countries shouldn't wait for majority to be vaccinated, need to open borders now: IATA DG

Countries across the world should not wait for the majority of people to be vaccinated against coronavirus and need to open their borders by implementing systematic pre-departure testing, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Mo...

Giant wind turbine collapses in northern Sweden; no one hurt

A 230-meter 755 feet tall wind turbine in Arctic Sweden came crashing down on the snow during the weekend as high winds swept across the region, officials said Monday. No one was injured. Maria Roske, chief executive of windmill operator ...

Journalists' body urges Kerala govt to withdraw ordinance amending Police Act

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists has appealed to the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw its ordinance amending the Police Act there and allegedly curbing the freedom of speech and expression. In a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020