Azad hatching conspiracy to break Congress: Bishnoi

Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday threw his weight behind the party's top leadership and launched a blistering attack against senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, accusing him of hatching a conspiracy with rivals to break the party. The Adampur MLA appealed to Congress leaders and workers not to pay attention to “opportunist leaders” like Azad, whom he charged with “betraying” the Gandhi family.

I want to tell Azad sahib that we will not let the conspiracy he is hatching with the rival parties to break the Congress succeed, Bishnoi said in a video message on his Twitter handle. On Sunday, Azad had said there is a huge disconnect between people and Congress leaders and "five-star culture" has crept into the party. He had called for an overhaul of the party structure by conducting elections from block to state level. Bishnoi, the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, said, “I heard the statement of Ghulam Nabi Azad and felt surprised, pained and very angry that such a senior person was giving irresponsible statement that too on a public platform. It needs to be strongly condemned.” “Azad says elections should be held from bottom to top level but he must answer me when he was being appointed as the Jammu and Kashmir youth wing president and the All-India youth president, at that time why he did not talk of elections,” he said launching a no-holds-barred attack against the veteran leader.

“What is your history? In entire life, you have won only three polls. Are you giving advice to the Congress Party. Are you talking against the Gandhi family which nominated you to the Rajya Sabha on five occasions,” Bishnoi said. “What is your history, two times Lok Sabha and one-time Vidhan Sabha. I have won more elections than you. I have won six elections, two Lok Sabha and four Vidhan Sabha, and I am still a sitting legislator,” said Bishnoi. Keeping up the attack on Azad, Bishnoi said, “In J&K, no one gives you any weightage and over here you are giving advice.” Bishnoi also claimed that Congress would have formed government in Haryana in last year's assembly polls had anyone else been in place of Azad as party affairs in-charge of the state.

“The Congress Party made you in-charge before the 2019 October assembly polls, but you ruined the party,” he alleged. “And you give advice to the Gandhi family and you betray them. Can anyone forget the sacrifice of the Gandhi family. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv gave their lives for the sake of nation. Sonia Gandhi, whose husband was assassinated, accepted presidentship for the party's sake,” he said.

Throwing his weight behind party's top leadership, Bishnoi said, “Rahul is touring entire country to strengthen the party. Can anyone work so hard like Rahul is doing. Priyanka is strengthening the party and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his brother Rahul. And today you (Azad) are betraying that Gandhi family.” “We will not let your plan succeed Azad Sahib. We fully stand behind the Gandhi family. If Rahul, Priyanka are there, only then the Congress stands,” he said. Bishnoi appealed to Congress leaders and workers not to pay attention to Azad and work hard to strengthen the party. “We will bring back the golden era of the Congress as was there during Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira ji's time,” he said. Earlier this year, while commenting on the crisis in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress, Bishnoi had batted for promoting young faces with a "mass base" to strengthen the party. Prior to that Bishnoi had described Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party in March as a big blow and said there are many devoted leaders across the country who feel "alienated, wasted and discontented".