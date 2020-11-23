Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC polls: J-K Election Commission says security to all candidates, star-campaigners

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner, KK Sharma said on Monday that they will provide security to all candidates and star-campaigners in the state and no candidate has been barred from campaigning.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:48 IST
DDC polls: J-K Election Commission says security to all candidates, star-campaigners
J&K Election Commissioner, KK Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner, KK Sharma said on Monday that they will provide security to all candidates and star-campaigners in the state and no candidate has been barred from campaigning.

While addressing a press conference ahead of District Development Council (DDC) elections, Sharma said, "The police have been given directions that they will make security arrangements for whoever (candidates/star campaigner) wants to campaign in any area."

To hold safe and secure election in the district Jammu and Kashmir police has deployed forces in the region. Central paramilitary forces have arrived in the state to provide security in all the districts.He also added that DDC election is history in making. The arrangements of eight phases of the election have been completed by the administrationDDC elections along with by-polls to panchayats and urban local bodies are scheduled to take place in eight phases in the Union Territory between November 28 and December 19. Counting will take place on December 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Engineering entrance JEE-Main likely to be pushed to February, say officials

The Joint Entrance Exam JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. Rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year s...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020