Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drip by drip, U.S. Republicans slowly break from Trump election claims

Trump's legal team has suffered a string of judicial defeats in its bid to prevent states from certifying Biden as the presidential election winner, and legal experts say the remaining cases do not give Trump a viable path to overturning the election results. Republican Senator Rob Portman - co-chairman of Trump's campaign in Ohio who rarely breaks with party leaders - said there was no evidence of widespread election fraud and called for the transition to begin.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 00:40 IST
Drip by drip, U.S. Republicans slowly break from Trump election claims
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

More prominent Republicans on Monday joined the call for President Donald Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat and allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin the formal transition to a new administration.

Twenty days after Election Day, most members of Trump's party still refused on Monday to refer to Biden as president-elect, or to question Trump's insistence - without evidence - that he had only lost on Nov. 3 because of fraud. Trump's legal team has suffered a string of judicial defeats in its bid to prevent states from certifying Biden as the presidential election winner, and legal experts say the remaining cases do not give Trump a viable path to overturning the election results.

Republican Senator Rob Portman - co-chairman of Trump's campaign in Ohio who rarely breaks with party leaders - said there was no evidence of widespread election fraud and called for the transition to begin. "It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward," Portman wrote in a Cincinnati Enquirer opinion column on Monday.

However, Portman did not refer to Biden as "president-elect" and referred to his becoming the next president as a "likely event." Senator Lisa Murkowski - a Republican who charts a more independent course and has acknowledged Biden's victory - late on Sunday said it was time to start the full transition process. She denounced efforts by some Trump supporters to overturn election results in some states as "not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process."

Calls for Trump to accept defeat have been stronger outside Washington, even from some of his staunchest supporters, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who called Trump's behavior "a national embarrassment" in an interview on ABC. And more than 100 former Republican national security officials published a letter on Monday asking that party leaders denounce Trump's refusal to concede, calling it a dangerous assault on democracy and national security.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sierra Leone anti-corruption body questions former president

Sierra Leones former President Ernest Bai Koroma was questioned on Monday in a secure location in connection with investigations into alleged corruption after his lawyer cited concerns over his safety, the anti-corruption commission said.Th...

Oil prices settle up over 2% on COVID-19 vaccine news

Oil prices settled up more than 2 on Monday, extending last weeks gains as the latest report of encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials had traders anticipating a recovery in demand.Brent crude settled up 1.10, or 2.45 to 46.06 a barrel whi...

Spain's King Felipe in quarantine after close contact with coronavirus case

Spains King Felipe VI started 10 days of quarantine on Monday after coming into close contact with someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus, a Royal House source said. The king, 52, has cancelled his public appearances duri...

Catholic leaders in Mexico move Guadalupe pilgrimage online to avoid crowds

Mexican church and civic leaders on Monday canceled an annual gathering that attracts massive crowds of Catholic pilgrims to protect people amid an intensifying coronavirus outbreak. The feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated on De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020