PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs over Cyclone Nivar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department had forecast a cyclonic storm that could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the region. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas." PTI KR MINMIN
