Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs over Cyclone Nivar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:41 IST
PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs over Cyclone Nivar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.   On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department had forecast a cyclonic storm that could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the region.   In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas." PTI KR MINMIN

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi.

SC rejects sacked BSF jawans plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi....

Dele Alli pulls off "outrageous catch" as Tottenham players play cricket

Tottenhams Dele Alli on Monday stunned everyone by pulling off an outrageous catch as he played cricket with his teammates. Alli took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman h...

Junior engineer, held by CBI for 'sexual exploitation' of children, tests positive for COVID-19

A junior engineer of the irrigation department, arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The junior engineer, Ram Bhavan, who is lodged in the Banda jail f...

Maha: Jayakwadi dam water released for irrigation

The Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtras Aurangabad district is filled to its maximum storage capacity due to good rains this year and water is being discharged from it for the purpose of irrigation, an official said on Tuesday. The release of wat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020