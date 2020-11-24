Left Menu
Kerala's shortest candidate in LSG polls an Olympic medallist

This never-ending enthusiasm had helped 130-cm-long Keralite Akash Madhavan win medals in Dwarf Olympics multiple times and now take an unexpected plunge into electoral battle. Utilising yet another opportunity to demonstrate committed enthusiasm to win over physical challenges, Madhavan is contesting in the December local body polls from northern Malappuram district of Kerala.

He may be short but he dreams sky high. This never-ending enthusiasm had helped 130-cm-long Keralite Akash Madhavan win medals in Dwarf Olympics multiple times and now take an unexpected plunge into electoral battle.

Utilising yet another opportunity to demonstrate committed enthusiasm to win over physical challenges, Madhavan is contesting in the December local body polls from northern Malappuram district of Kerala. A resident of nearby Melattur, Akash Madhavan is contesting from division 15 of Melattur village panchayat as a BJP candidate.

Setting yet another record, Madhavan is the shortest man contesting in the civic elections in the southern state. He had won silver medal in shot-put and bronze in discus-throw at the Dwarf Olympics held in Michigan, US in 2013 while a bronze medal in Javelin throw in the Canada Dwarf Olympics in 2017.

He also won gold in badminton doubles in the National Badminton Championship. Madhavan said it was his physical education teacher of Valluvanad Vidya Bhavan HSS in Perintalmanna who encouraged him to venture out to athletics.

"Haridas sir instilled the spirit to compete and succeed in sports. The motivation and support from friends and relatives helped me come out of my shell and thrive in life," he said. "Now, I am contesting the local polls with the same level of enthusiasm and confidence," he added.

Son of Edathalamadathil Madhavan and Geetha, Akash Madhavan is an automobile engineering graduate. He now owns an automobile shop in the district and is also a distributor of a pharma company.

A known face in his native place and familiar with every nook and corner of the ward, Akash said he was confident of making it to the panchayat council. The three-tier local body polls are scheduled to be held in December in the southern state.

