Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm: TOP STORIES DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 91.77 lakh, 37,975 new cases reported New Delhi: India saw 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 91.77 lakh, while the recoveries crossed 86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. DEL23 VIRUS-DATABASE HEALTHCARE WORKERS COVID-19: One crore frontline healthcare workers identified to receive vaccine in first phase New Delhi: An estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of government hospitals and 55 per cent of private hospitals across all states and UTs providing data identifying the workers, official sources said. By Payal Banerjee NATION DEL17 PM-VIRUS STATES PM Modi holds virtual meet with states over COVID-19 situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to review the COVID-19 situation.

DEL25 DL-KEJRIWAL-PM Pollution played key role in high severity of third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Kejriwal to PM New Delhi: At a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the high severity of the third wave of COVID-19 in the national capital is due to many factors, pollution being an important one, sources said. DEL20 PM-CYCLONE PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs over Cyclone Nivar New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.

MDS3 TN-CYCLONE Deep depression off TN intensifies into cyclonic storm Chennai: The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Nivar' and it is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25, the Met department said on Tuesday. DEL4 PREZ-AIRINDIAONE President boards Air India One-B777 aircraft for its inaugural flight to Chennai New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind boarded the Air India One-B777 aircraft on Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Chennai, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

DEL10 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category New Delhi: Delhi's overall air quality deteriorated on Tuesday but remained in the "very poor" category with six of the 38 stations recording "severe" air quality, government agencies said. BOM2 MH-TRP-CHARGESHEET Mumbai Police file chargesheet in fake TRP scam Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a court here in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-VARANASI-CANDIDATE SC trashes sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of nomination papers to contest polls against PM New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur against the rejection of his nomination papers to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi constituency. BUSINESS DEL15 BIZ-GOVT-FARMERS Farm laws protest: Centre calls Punjab farmers for 2nd round of talks on Dec 3 New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said it has invited farmer unions from Punjab for the second round of ministerial talks on December 3 to resolve differences over the new agriculture laws.

FOREIGN FGN9 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-LD TRANSITION Trump finally agrees to Biden transition; vows to keep fighting election outcome Washington: US President Donald Trump has finally given a go-ahead to begin the transition process for president-elect Joe Biden after the state of Michigan certified the Democratic leader’s victory in the November 3 presidential election, paving the way for a smooth handover of power after weeks of delay. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-BLINKEN-INDIA India has to be a key partner in engaging China from position of strength: Blinken Washington: India and the US face a common challenge in the form of an "increasingly assertive" China and New Delhi has to be a key partner in engaging with Beijing from a position of strength, believes long-time national security and foreign policy expert Antony Blinken, who could be President-elect Joe Biden's probable pick for the post of the Secretary of State. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD3 SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW Unorthodox Smith will require fifth off-stump line bowling: Tendulkar to Indian pacers New Delhi: Steve Smith's unconventional technique will warrant a slightly wider line from Indian bowlers, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar said, urging the pacers to target the "fifth stump" to blunt the redoubtable batsman during the upcoming series in Australia. By Kushan Sarkar PTI RC.