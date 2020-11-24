Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal will work with Centre to implement COVID-19 vaccination prog: Mamata to PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that her government is fully prepared to work with the Centre and all other stakeholders for the speedy implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:35 IST
Bengal will work with Centre to implement COVID-19 vaccination prog: Mamata to PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that her government is fully prepared to work with the Centre and all other stakeholders for the speedy implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the state. The prime minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in various states through video conferencing with chief ministers.

Noting that West Bengal has successfully reduced COVID-19 positivity and death rates, Banerjee said the recovery rate among the patients in the state has improved as compared to other parts of the country. "We are ready to work with the Centre and all other stakeholders for speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon as the vaccine is available," Banerjee told Modi during the virtual meeting, a statement issued by the West Bengal government said.

She said the entire nation is looking forward to an early vaccination programme, wherein the state government will join the Centre and all other stakeholders for a comprehensive battle against the pandemic. Banerjee assured Modi that West Bengal is fully prepared with trained human resources and required infrastructure (including cold chain) for the vaccination programme, the statement said.

During the meeting, which was attended by various chief ministers, Banerjee said "political gamesmanship and competitive rallies" must be avoided in the greater public interest. Even with the onset of the festive season and the commencement of suburban railway services, West Bengal has been successful in reducing the positivity and death rates and improving the recovery rate, she said.

"Despite sharing several international and inter-state borders and bearing the burden of patients from neighbouring states, West Bengal has been performing remarkably well as compared to other parts of the country," the statement said. She lauded the role played by ASHA workers in visiting households as part of the public health campaign.

Like her previous meetings, Banerjee expressed her grievances over the Centre not releasing adequate funds, including Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues, to the states. The state government has already spent Rs 4,000 crore on COVID-19 management but the Centre has released only Rs 193 crore so far, she said.

Banerjee said the GST dues for West Bengal have amounted to Rs 8,500 crore and expenses on every account are increasing, the statement said. West Bengal has reported 4,59,918 COVID-19 cases, including 8,072 fatalities, till Monday.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will play five T20Is against England, says Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year. While there have been talks on Ahmedabad hosting the day-night Test against England, the complete...

Sena MLA Sarnaik's son brought to ED office for questioning

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaiks son Vihang was on Tuesday brought to the EDs office here for questioning following raids at premises linked to his father in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provi...

Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Syria, Karabakh, nuclear deal in phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russias foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The two men also discussed Moscow and...

Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than $20 per person internationally

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will cost less than 20 per person on international markets and Moscow aims to produce more than a billion doses at home and abroad next year, its backers and developers said on Tuesday. The Sputnik vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020