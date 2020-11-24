Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP represents regressive ideology of one nation, one ruler, one language in the country : TMC

Senior TMC MP and spokesman Sougata Roy lauded party supremo Mamata Banerjee as a force who can unite all the secular forces in the country at a time when independent and constitutional bodies like CBI and the office of the governor have been compromised. The BJP at the Center wants to have one party, one ruler, one language in India, against which Bengal is a shining exception.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:51 IST
BJP represents regressive ideology of one nation, one ruler, one language in the country : TMC

The ruling TMC Tuesday slammed BJP for representing the regressive ideology of one party, one ruler, one language in India, and said the saffron party will never taste success if it tries to replicate the Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh model in West Bengal. Senior TMC MP and spokesman Sougata Roy lauded party supremo Mamata Banerjee as a force who can unite all the secular forces in the country at a time when independent and constitutional bodies like CBI and the office of the governor have been compromised.

The BJP at the Center wants to have one party, one ruler, one language in India, against which Bengal is a shining exception. The saffron party represents a regressive ideology," Roy told reporters here. Stating that the Bengal assembly polls due in April-May in 2021 is important for the secular forces of the country, he said Mamata Banerjee is a leader who can unite all the secular forces in the country.

"BJP will not be able to do a Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh in West Bengal. In those two states it captured power through unethical means, he said. Expressing concern over the present political situation in the country, Roy said he has been in public life for aboutfalling four decades and felt sad to see the standard of politics.

What is happening in the country is a matter of concern for us. According to the Constitution all the democratic institutions that were formed in independent India are collapsing. The CBI, the governor are all being compromised, he said. Hitting out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Roy without naming him said the state has never seen one like him.

The state has seen governors like Nurul Hasan, Gopal Krishna Gandhi who had elevated the office to a new level. Now we have a governor who is behaving like a member of the ruling party at the Centre. "Everyday he (Dhankhar) is tweeting, giving statements in the press against the state government. He is even taking part in panel discussions. It is demeaning for the post of the governor, he said.

Calling the central government "anti-farmer and anti-worker", Roy said the passage of the farm reform bills is a classic example of the anti-farmer mindset..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elephant rides resume at Amber

Elephant rides at the famous Amber Fort here has resumed after remaining closed for months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The Superintendent of Amber Fort, Pankaj Dharendra, said as per the order issued by the Department of Arch...

7000 PIA employees to be laid off, says Pakistan aviation minister

Pakistans Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that as many as 7,000 employees of the Pakistan International Airlines PIA will be laid off voluntary Separation Scheme VSS. According to a report by ARY News, Sarwar sa...

BMC to check passengers at Rly stations for COVID-19 status

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday directed its ward officials to deploy staff at railway stations in the metropolis to check coronavirus negative documentation of passengers arriving from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Go...

Colombia's first lady tests positive for coronavirus

Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, but is asymptomatic. President Ivan Duque and the first lady have regular coronavirus tests due to their high levels of exposure an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020