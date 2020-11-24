Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote

Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential votePTI | Harrisburg | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:16 IST
Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, the governor said Tuesday
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted that the Pennsylvania State Department "certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States
"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris." President Donald Trump, who lost the state's 20 electoral votes to Biden, has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Kamala Harris
- Tom Wolf
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Latino Democrats tell Mexican president to get with the program and back Biden
How Stacey Abrams paved the way for a Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'
President-elect Biden's hopes for Democratic agenda hang on Georgia runoffs
DMK chief Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to TN
Recent terror attacks in France have implications for all democratic nations: 22 ex-Indian envoys