Biden shares vision of alliances, U.S. leadership in introducing national security team

President-Elect Joe Biden shared his vision of a foreign policy based on the United States taking a global leadership role and strengthening its alliances in the Asia-Pacific region when he introduced his picks for national security on Tuesday. Biden said his selection for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, would rebuild morale and trust in the U.S. State Department, responsible for the country's diplomatic relationships.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 00:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President-Elect Joe Biden shared his vision of a foreign policy based on the United States taking a global leadership role and strengthening its alliances in the Asia-Pacific region when he introduced his picks for national security on Tuesday.

Biden said his selection for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, would rebuild morale and trust in the U.S. State Department, responsible for the country's diplomatic relationships. The team embodied his core belief "that America is strongest when it works with its allies," Biden said.

"It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," he told a news briefing in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden said had been struck in calls with world leaders "by how much they're looking forward to the United States reasserting its historic role as a global leader over the Pacific, as well as the Atlantic, all across the world."

In addition to Blinken as secretary of state, Biden's team includes Jake Sullivan as national security adviser and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

