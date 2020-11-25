Left Menu
Development News Edition

With new national security team, Biden stresses alliances, U.S. leadership

Biden, who is due to take office on Jan. 20, said he hoped the Republican-dominated Senate would give a prompt hearing to his nominees. Blinken also stressed the need to work with allies, who Trump often made a target for public criticism as part of his "America First" approach to foreign policy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 00:49 IST
With new national security team, Biden stresses alliances, U.S. leadership
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

President-Elect Joe Biden on Tuesday stressed his plans for a foreign policy based on the United States taking a global leadership role and strengthening its alliances in the Asia-Pacific region after four turbulent years under President Donald Trump. Introducing his planned national security team, Biden said his selection for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, would rebuild morale and trust in the U.S. State Department.

The team embodied his core belief "that America is strongest when it works with its allies," Biden said. "It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," he told a news briefing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden said had been struck in calls with world leaders "by how much they're looking forward to the United States reasserting its historic role as a global leader over the Pacific, as well as the Atlantic, all across the world." Biden vowed to strengthen alliances in the Asia-Pacific stressed the diplomatic experience of his team, which had, working with partners, secured "some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory."

"That's how we truly keep America safe. Without engaging in needless military conflicts, and our adversaries in check," he said. During the election campaign, Biden vowed to reverse Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris accord on climate change, take a tough line on China's expanding influence worldwide and rejoin the Iran nuclear accord if Tehran resumes strict compliance.

In addition to Blinken, Biden's team includes Jake Sullivan as national security adviser and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Biden, who is due to take office on Jan. 20, said he hoped the Republican-dominated Senate would give a prompt hearing to his nominees.

Blinken also stressed the need to work with allies, who Trump often made a target for public criticism as part of his "America First" approach to foreign policy. "We can't solve all the world's problems alone" he said. "We need to be working with other countries, we need their cooperation, we need their partnership."

Thomas-Greenfield added: "I want to say to you: America is back. Multilateralism is back. Diplomacy is back."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron eyes COVID-19 vaccination starting by year-end

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, could start being administered by year-end in France if approved by regulators. We are going to organise a swift an...

Dozens of Venezuelan migrants arrive in Trinidad after hours at sea

At least 29 Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday after being deported from the island over the weekend and spending hours at sea, said their relatives, who had been concerned about their where...

Rugby-Former France and Stade Francais winger Dominici dies

Former France and Stade Francais player Christophe Dominici, whose dazzling runs made him one of the countrys best wingers, has died aged 48, his former rugby club said on Tuesday.It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the...

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again, vows to work with allies

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trumps unilateralist policies as he pledged to work together with Washingtons allies. Introduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020