Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj CM lauds Ahmed Patel's role in strengthening Congress

Senior politicians from Gujarat, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Wednesday condoled the death of Congress Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel, and lauded his intelligence and perseverance as well as his role in strengthening the Congress party.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:23 IST
Guj CM lauds Ahmed Patel's role in strengthening Congress

Senior politicians from Gujarat, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Wednesday condoled the death of Congress Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel, and lauded his intelligence and perseverance as well as his role in strengthening the Congress party. Patel (71), the Congress's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital early Wednesday morning. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

Rupani in a tweet said he was saddened by the demise of the senior Congress leader. "His role in strengthening the Congress party and his social work will always be remembered. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and strength to his family members to endure this suffering," the BJP leader tweeted.

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who quit the Congress in 2017, called Patel "a leader with intelligence and perseverance". "His absence will be profoundly felt. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and party workers. May his Soul Rest in peace," he tweeted.

Vaghela had left the Congress before the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, after he and a few MLAs supporting him voted against Ahmed Patel, the then Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, and backed BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput. Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said he was saddened beyond words by Patel's demise.

"It's a great loss to @INCIndia, Gujarat, the nation, & me personally. His contribution to the party will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Chavda tweeted. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel described Ahmed Patel as the guide for youth like him.

"I pray to God for the peace of his departed soul. Ahmedbhai helped me become strong socially, politically and ideologically. Ahmedbhai was sympathetic to the people of Gujarat," he tweeted.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft Office editing now available on iOS

Google on Tuesday announced the availability of the Office editing feature on iOS. Previously available on the web and Android, this feature brings the real-time collaboration tools and intelligence features of Google Workspace to Microsoft...

No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

No. of active COVID-19&#160;cases&#160;in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far Health ministry....

China weighs legal steps against 'diehard' supporters of Taiwan independence

China is considering drawing up a blacklist of diehard supporters of Taiwans independence, the government said on Wednesday, which may see Beijing try to take legal steps against democratically-elected President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan condemn...

Rebel Wilson concludes 'Year of Health' at medical wellness, detox centre

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is closing out her Year of Health where it started -- at a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Australia. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star began 2020 with a stay at VivaMayr, where she vowed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020