President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to know of the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, whose amiability won him friends across party lines

Patel, 71, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19

"Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him friends across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends," Kovind said in a tweet.