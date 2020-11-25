Mamata condoles Patel's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. She extended her condolences to Patel's family members and followers.

"Saddened and shocked at the passing away of Ahmed Patel. He was a quiet, affable person. My condolences to his family, admirers and his colleagues," Banerjee tweeted. Ahmed Patel (71), the top strategist of Congress, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday.