Ahmed Patel a great leader: Adhir

West Bengal Pradesh CongressCommittee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesdayexpressed deep shock over the death of senior party leaderAhmed Patel

Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hoursof Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering fromcomplications related to COVID-19

"I am deeply shocked at the disastrous news of expiryof our great leader Ahmed Patel Ji, Congress without AhmedBhai is hardly imagined, may God afford him Jannat,"Chowdhury, also the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabhasaid in a tweet.