'Love jihad' is demographic aggression and reality that requires stringent law: VHP

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday welcomed Uttar Pradesh Government's new law against forced religious conversion done using marriage as a tool.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:06 IST
VHP working President Alok Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Alok Kumar, International Working President of VHP, told ANI that the law is not against inter-faith marriages but has been brought in to safeguard the rights and interests of minor girls trapped in marriages using a fake religious identity. He also said that 'love jihad' word hasn't been used in the law but is a reality that perpetuates demographic aggression.

"Love jihad is about demographic aggression and done with an aim to increase the population of a community. It is a reality. And behind it is not love but an intention to increase population and done under religious instructions," claimed Kumar. "The new Uttar Pradesh legislation does not stop interfaith marriages. Neither it stops conversion but it is for keeping a check on deceitful conversions done under pressure. Everyone should support it," added the VHP leader.

He pointed out that the states that first made laws against conversions were non-BJP ruled states, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Kumar said that laws should be made to protect the integrity of a human being. "Is it rightful and legal to trap a minor school-going girl by hiding the real identity, by hiding your religion and make her emotionally vulnerable in the process? Will any civilised society permit it? Will anyone allow conversion because of greed and the intention behind it?" questioned Kumar.

The VHP leader believes that 'love jihad' is an organised activity and is being funded by foreign agencies. RSS and its affiliates have time and again raked up the issue of Hindu minor girls being misled by Muslim boys by hiding their religious identities.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday informed that the state cabinet has decided to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions. "If someone wants to marry and do religious conversion than that person has to inform the district magistrate two months before doing that and there is a prescribed form and if the person gets permission with respect to that then that person can undertake religious conversion along with the marriage," he added. (ANI)

