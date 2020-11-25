Following are the top stories: TOP STORIES DEL71 MHA-GUIDELINES MHA guidelines: Local restrictions like night curfew allowed; Prior consultation with Centre needed for any lockdown outside containment zones New Delhi: States and union territories can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19, but they will have to consult the Centre before imposing any lockdown outside the containment zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday. DEL72 CAB-LD LVB-MERGER Govt approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBIL New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved the merger of crisis-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with the DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) with Union minister Prakash Javadekar asserting that there will be no further restrictions on the depositors regarding withdrawals other than the current moratorium.

NATION MDS9 TN-LD CYCLONE Cyclone Nivar likely to cross coast tonight, TN CM declares one more day holiday Chennai: Severe cyclone 'Nivar' would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. BOM9 GJ-PRESIDENT-CONFERENCE People expect discipline from elected representatives: Kovind Kevadia (Guj): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said elected representatives should engage in a healthy dialogue in Parliament and legislative Assemblies and refrain from using unparliamentary language during debates in the House.

DEL50 VP-LD JUDICIARY Some judicial observations gave impression of overreach: VP Naidu Kevadia: Citing court verdicts on firecrackers and denying the executive a role in the appointment of judges, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said some judgments gave a distinct impression of the judiciary's overreach. By Jatin Takkar DEL36 PATEL-OBITUARY Ahmed Patel: Cong loses its key strategist, troubleshooter and consensus-building man New Delhi: Ahmed Patel was the Congress’ man for all seasons and every reason, the quintessential backroom strategist who maintained a studied low profile but held a steel-grip over the party’s affairs as he helped steer it through the potholed roads of changing political landscapes. By Sanjeev Chopra and Parag Dave DEL42 PB-VIRUS-CURFEW Night curfew in Punjab from Dec 1: Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 1 to fight coronavirus. DEL60 JK-LAND-LIST Roshni Act: Farooq's sister, prominent hoteliers in second list issued by JK admin Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's sister and two prominent hoteliers including a Congress leader figure in the second list of 130 people who have availed land under now-scrapped Roshni Act.

CAL14 WB-MAMATA-DISGRUNTLED LEADERS Don't misunderstand party: Mamata to disgruntled TMC leaders Bankura: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to disgruntled TMC leaders on Wednesday said she is aware of those in touch with the opposition camp and differences among individuals should not lead to any misunderstanding of the party. DEL47 PATEL-2NDLD REAX Prez, PM condole Ahmed Patel's demise, hail his contribution to Cong, society New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders across party lines on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and hailed his contribution to his party and public life.

DEL67 INDIA-OSCAR-2ND LD JALLIKATTU 'Jallikattu' is India's official Oscar entry New Delhi: Malayalam feature "Jallikattu" , directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India's official entry for the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Wednesday. LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD AMARAVATI SC stays HC order gagging media from publishing news on FIR related to Amaravati land scam New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court direction restraining the media from publishing news regarding an FIR lodged on alleged irregularities in land transactions in Amaravati.

LGD10 DL-COURT-RIOTS-UAPA-HUMANITY Delhi riots: Accused committed "crime against humanity", police says in charge sheet New Delhi: The accused persons in the recent Delhi riots allegedly committed a “crime against humanity” carried out in an “extremely brutal”, “grotesque” and “dastardly” manner, police has said in its supplementary charge sheet filed in a case in a court here. FOREIGN FGN24 CHINA-INDIA-APPS-REAX China firmly opposed to India’s decision to block 43 more Chinese apps: FM spokesman Beijing: China on Wednesday said it was firmly opposed to India's decision to block 43 more Chinese apps on national security grounds, claiming the move violated WTO rules. FGN18 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak host to largest number of UN proscribed terrorists, should remember Abbottabad: India United Nations: India has reminded Pakistan, the “host to the world’s largest number of UN proscribed terrorists and entities”, of Abbottabad, the garrison city where al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden hid for years and was killed, in a hard-hitting response as Islamabad’s UN envoy gave a “dossier of lies” to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

