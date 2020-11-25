Kerala Guv, CM condole death of Ahmed Patel

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders of the state on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "My heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Shri Ahmed Patel, @ahmedpatel, senior political leader. His services and parliamentary contributions will be long remembered," Khan tweeted.

Vijayan in a statement condoled the demise of Patel. Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of Congress expressed shock over the death of the veteran leader.

"Shocked to know about the passing away of Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was the captain of India's secular alliance, a hardworking politician and a true statesman. His demise is a great loss to the nation," he tweeted. Patel (71), the top strategist of Congress, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday after suffering from complications related to COVID-19.