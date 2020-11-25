Kerala Guv, CM condole death of Ahmed Patel
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders of the state on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. His services and parliamentary contributions will be long remembered," Khan tweeted. Vijayan in a statement condoled the demise of Patel.PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:26 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders of the state on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "My heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Shri Ahmed Patel, @ahmedpatel, senior political leader. His services and parliamentary contributions will be long remembered," Khan tweeted.
Vijayan in a statement condoled the demise of Patel. Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of Congress expressed shock over the death of the veteran leader.
"Shocked to know about the passing away of Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was the captain of India's secular alliance, a hardworking politician and a true statesman. His demise is a great loss to the nation," he tweeted. Patel (71), the top strategist of Congress, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday after suffering from complications related to COVID-19.
ALSO READ
BJP's Narayan Patel wins assembly byelection from Mandhata in MP by 22,129 votes.
Blaming Rajan, Patel's clean-up efforts for current slowdown a 'tragedy': Ex-RBI DG Acharya
MP bypolls: BJP's Patel, minister Dung, Cong's Dangi win
MP bypolls: BJP's Patel, minister Dung, Cong' Dangi win
Sitharaman hands over ancient and medieval period Antiquities/ Coins to Patel