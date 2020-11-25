Assam Congress leader condoles Patel's demise

Leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday condoled senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's death, saying his death is a huge loss for the party. "His untimely demise is a tragic development and a huge loss for the Indian National Congress and its workers", Saikia said in a statement.

"He was a down-to-earth, low-profile person who maintained cordial contact with Congress leaders and workers from all corners of India," the Congress leader said. Saikia extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Patel, 71, died on Wednesdaymorning. He had been critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Congress leader had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications..