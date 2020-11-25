Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP, BJP trade barbs over stubble-burning, Pusa bio-decomposer

Opposition and protests are fine but making false and baseless allegations are not acceptable,” Rai told a press conference here, hours after Gupta addressed the media. He said the Delhi government has carried out the experiment of using bio-decomposer capsules, which turns stubble to manure, in 2,000 acres of rice farms in the city and has submitted its report to the Centre's recently appointed air quality management commission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:28 IST
AAP, BJP trade barbs over stubble-burning, Pusa bio-decomposer

The BJP Wednesday alleged the AAP government was making a “false” claim that it distributed Pusa bio-decomposer among the farmers here to control stubble-burning, inviting a strong retort from the ruling party which accused the BJP-led Centre of “doing nothing” to control pollution. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is spending public money on TV ads to spread a “false propaganda” that farmers here were being distributed Pusa bio-decomposer capsules to make fertilizers from paddy stubble.

“The Pusa Institute has also made it clear that a fertilizers making medicine was not purchased by the Kejriwal government,” he said. Reacting sharply to the statement, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “There cannot be a bigger lie than this.” “There is a limit to everything. Opposition and protests are fine but making false and baseless allegations are not acceptable,” Rai told a press conference here, hours after Gupta addressed the media.

He said the Delhi government has carried out the experiment of using bio-decomposer capsules, which turns stubble to manure, in 2,000 acres of rice farms in the city and has submitted its report to the Centre's recently appointed air quality management commission. Adesh Gupta also told his presser that a BJP delegation led by him visited several villages and spoke to the farmers there to know if they were given the Pusa bio-decomposer capsules. “The farmers said that neither any fertilizers is being made in any area nor has any farmer been contacted in this regard by the Kejriwal government,” the party said in a statement. In his response, Rai said, “I want to ask how did they manage to check all the farms of the capital in one single day while it took us 20 days to spray the bio decomposer throughout Delhi?” Rai said the Central government and the BJP have “done nothing” about stubble-burning and pollution in the last two months and it was high time they took some action. “I want to tell the BJP 'Kuchh to Karo' (do something). Do something about stubble-burning. It has been two months and the Centre is just sitting and doing nothing. Had it done something so many lives would not have been lost in Delhi due to stubble burning during COVID-19 times,” he said. The BJP also said in its statement that its delegation found that a pile of paddy stubble in every village of Delhi and alleged the Kejriwal government was sending farmer notices of Rs 50,000 fine for that. He said the Delhi BJP delegation would also visit other villages in Delhi and "expose the lies” of the Kejriwal government.

Rai said the BJP should not “do politics in matters concerning the life of people. And don't think that you can suppress the truth with your lies”. He accused the Centre and neighbouring state governments of inaction on stopping stubble burning. He said the initiative which should have been taken by the Central government and the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, has been taken by Delhi government as the capital has to suffer due to the stubble burning being carried out in these states.

“In Delhi, there is 15,000 acres of land where rice is grown. The Delhi government carried out the experiment of the bio decomposer spray in 2,000 acre of land where non-Basmati rice is grown. In these farms, the crop is cut using machines which leaves residue and is burnt by the farmers which in turn causes pollution. “The remaining 13,000 acre of land grows Basmati rice which is harvested from the roots and does not leave any residue to be burnt,” he said. “We have submitted the report to the air-quality commission with all the details of how and when the bio decomposer was spread in the 2000 acre land in the national capital to convert the stubble into manure and avoid the residue burning,” he said.

Rai said that while the Kejriwal government is focusing on trying to control stubble-burning and reduce pollution in the capital, BJP leaders living in Delhi are not doing anything about it. “Instead, they are lying repeatedly and leaving no stone unturned in spreading rumours. When 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign was going on, BJP leader Vijay Goel protested against it on the streets. In our anti dust-campaign (there was) no participation from the BJP. “They are just busy spreading false allegations against us. From last two months stubble burning is suffocating the people of Delhi and farmers have no solution to it so Delhi government has been trying to find a solution in collaboration with Pusa,” he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Weeknd slams Grammys, after being snubbed from 2021 nominations

After being snubbed by the Recording Academy, musician The Weeknd on Tuesday local time called out the academy and accused it of being corrupt. The artist took to Twitter right after the live streaming of Grammy nominations for the 63rd Gra...

With 44,376 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 92,22,217

India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total cases in the country now stand at 92,22,217 including...

Pulwama administration holds training programme for polling staff, presiding officers

For the upcoming District Development Council DDC and Panchayat by-election scheduled to be conducted from November 28 in eight phases, the District Administration in Pulwama organised a special training programme for the polling staff and ...

RJD's Lalu Yadav asked me to abstain from Speaker's election, says BJP MLA Lalan Paswan

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Lalan Paswan on Wednesday alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav had offered to make him a minister if he abstained from the Speakers election in the Bihar assembly. The MLAs remarks came a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020