Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joined Congress because of him, says Siddaramaiah condoling Ahmed Patel's demise

Ahmed Patel is the reason for him joining the Congress and this remains etched in his memory forever, said Karnataka leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah while condoling the demise of veteran Congress leader on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:02 IST
Joined Congress because of him, says Siddaramaiah condoling Ahmed Patel's demise
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahmed Patel is the reason for him joining the Congress and this remains etched in his memory forever, said Karnataka leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah while condoling the demise of veteran Congress leader on Wednesday. "Our common friend Piran introduced me to Ahmed Patel Ji when I was strengthening AHINDA. Through him, I met Sonia Gandhi Ji and joined the Congress party. Ahmed Patel is the reason for me to join Congress. This remains etched in my memory forever," CM tweeted.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. Several political leaders remembered Patel's role in strengthening the Congress party during his life. He was the most trusted loyalist of the Gandhi family in Congress politics who worked with three generations of Gandhis.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to Patel's son Faisal and expressed condolences. "Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind called Ahmed "an astute Parliamentarian." "Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him, friends, across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends," Kovind tweeted. Patel, also the treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maha minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesnt believe in the politics of revenge, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse def...

Pune businessman who was traced in Jaipur was under depression

Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who was traced in Rajasthan on Tuesday over a month after he went missing, was under depression and had suicidal tendencies, but dropped the idea of ending life after thinking of his family, police s...

PM Narendra Modi chairs 33rd PRAGATI interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday which marked his thirty-third interaction through the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State gove...

Qatar coastguard stops two Bahraini vessels -Bahrain ministry

Bahrains interior ministry on Wednesday accused three Qatari coastguard vessels of violating regional and international agreements after it said they intercepted two Bahraini coastguard vessels conducting a maritime exercise.Qatars interior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020