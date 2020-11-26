Left Menu
Ajit Pawar prays at Maha temple for early COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday prayed for early availability of COVID-19 vaccine and a world free of the disease as he performed the customary 'maha pooja' at Lord Vitthal's temple here on the occasion of 'Kartiki Ekadashi'.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:34 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday prayed for early availability of COVID-19 vaccine and a world free of the disease as he performed the customary 'maha pooja' at Lord Vitthal's temple here on the occasion of 'Kartiki Ekadashi'. As per the convention, Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar performed the pooja of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the temple located at Pandharpur in Solapur district early in the morning.

District Guardian Minister Dattatray Bharane was also present on the occasion, a statement from Ajit Pawar's office said. "The entire world is facing the challenge of COVID-19.

We are facing the challenge ably...let the COVID-19 vaccine be available soon and the world be free of the disease," the deputy chief minister said in the statement. He said it seemed in the recent past that the COVID-19 situation was under control in the state, but the number of patients has been going up since the past some days.

The God will end the COVID-19 crisis, but people also need to take precautions like wearing face masks, washing hands regularly and avoiding gatherings, he said. "All need to observe restrictions (COVID-19 norms)," he added.

Ajit Pawar, who is also the states finance minister, prayed to God to enable the government to provide relief to farmers affected by heavy rainfall earlier this year. The NCP leader also paid respects to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyrs.

"Maharashtra will always remember the sacrifices of brave martyrs and inspire the youth to fight for the country," he said. The deputy CM also extended wishes to the people on the occasion of the Constitution Day on Thursday.

