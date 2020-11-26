Increase COVID-19 testing in rural areas of Rajasthan: CM to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday stressed on the need to increase COVID-19 testing in rural areas of the state and directed officials to intensify awareness programmes on the coronavirus. The chief minister issued the directions during a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation of the state. He asked officials to further intensify public awareness campaigns on COVID-19, especially in rural areas. Testing for the coronavirus should also be increased in villages, the chief minister said. The Centre's guidelines on COVID-19 were also discussed in the meeting. The chief Minister reviewed the implementation of the measures such as night curfews put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus.