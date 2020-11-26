Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's former prime minister, dies of virus

He was the grandson of Mohammad Ahmad al-Mahdi, a religious leader whose movement waged a successful war against Egyptian-Ottoman rule in Sudan in the second half of the nineteenth century. Al-Mahdi served as prime minister in 1966-67 before a group of military officers led by Jaafar al-Nimeiri took over.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:21 IST
Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's former prime minister, dies of virus

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister and leader of the country's largest political party, has died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, his party said. He was 84. Al-Mahdi was taken to Abu Dhabi for treatment in early November. His body was expected to arrive in Sudan for burial Friday morning, the National Ummah Party tweeted. It had announced al-Mahdi tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 29.

Al-Mahdi was overthrown in a 1989 Islamist-backed coup that brought longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir to power. Al-Mahdi's party allied with Sudan's pro-democracy uprising that led the military to overthrow al-Bashir in April 2019. Sudan has since been ruled by a transitional military-civilian government. Elections could possibly be held in late 2022.

Al-Mahdi was one of the staunchest opponents of Sudan's recent normalization of ties with Israel, which he dismissed as “an apartheid state” over its treatment of the Palestinians. He also accused U.S. President Donald Trump of being racist against Muslims and Black people. Al-Mahdi was born in December 1935 in Khartoum's sister city of Omdurman. He was the grandson of Mohammad Ahmad al-Mahdi, a religious leader whose movement waged a successful war against Egyptian-Ottoman rule in Sudan in the second half of the nineteenth century.

Al-Mahdi served as prime minister in 1966-67 before a group of military officers led by Jaafar al-Nimeiri took over. The veteran politician was jailed several times and forced into self-exile for years. He served as prime minister from second time from 1986-89.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal, China to announce revised height of Mt.Everest soon

Nepal and China will jointly announce the revised height of Mt Everest, the worlds highest peak, probably during the upcoming visit of the Chinese defence minister to the Himalayan nation, according to media reports on Thursday. The Nepal g...

Mali appoints more army officers to govern regions after coup

Senior military figures in Mali have been named governors of 10 regions, alarming some political factions who say the army is retaining too much power following an August coup. After the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Aug. 18...

Karan Johar issues clarification to Madhur Bhandarkar on title 'Bollywood Lives'

In the latest development to the tussle between filmmakers Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar over the title Bollywood Wives, the former on Thursday penned a letter to the latter clarifying the title of his Netflix series. The Kuch Kuch Hota...

UK's Johnson picks new chief of staff to lead post-Cummings 'reset'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday as he tries to restore trust in his leadership. Johnson is reshaping his senior team of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020